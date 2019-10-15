Competition: Network Rail benches, London

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) has announced a contest to design a series of £5,000 benches across Network Rail’s busiest stations in the capital

The two-stage Sitting Pretty competition invites architecture and design students, recent graduates and emerging practitioners to propose ‘fun and imaginative’ concepts for temporary seating which could be installed in London’s most frequented stations in the run-up to the 2020 festival.

The call for concepts – supported by Network Rail – aims to replace existing ‘efficiency-driven’ seating with ergonomic and memorable solutions. Ten finalists will each receive £400 to draw up design concepts. Judges include AJ managing editor Will Hurst and Network Rail principal architect Franke Anatole.

Anatole said: ‘The quality and style of seating says a lot about the way transport operators care about their passengers. Ergonomics, touch and feel of what we sit on will often determine our degree of comfort and satisfaction with our immediate environment.

‘But many current designs often repeat past faults and are triumphs of efficiency-driven style over substance. Which is why we’re delighted to support this opportunity to empower emerging designers to create a number of prototypes that will challenge current thinking and explore future concepts around the not so humble station and platform bench.’

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘With the London Festival of Architecture now a year-round celebration of our capital as a hub of architectural experimentation, this competition offers a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the power of design in everyday places.

‘The challenge is now on to transform people’s experiences of waiting and spending time in train stations into something memorable. We are grateful to Network Rail for sharing our vision and excited to continue expanding our partnership in order to showcase emerging architecture and design excellence in London and its positive impact on the public spaces that form part of our daily lives.’

Network Rail is responsible for the maintenance and upgrading of the country’s 32,000km railway network. The organisation is mid-way through a £38 billion investment programme which will increase electrification and capacity on many routes.

Last year Danish practice Gottlieb Paludan Architects won an RIBA-run contest for Network Rail to rethink pedestrian footbridges across the organisation’s 40,000ha estate. The latest competition follows LFA’s Happy Street contest, also run in partnership with Network Rail, which selected Yinka Ilori to revamp a railway underpass in Nine Elms.

Applications for Sitting Pretty should include a 300-word expression of interest, an initial response to the project and a 200-word practice description. Ten finalists will then be invited to draw up functional and creative concepts for a new ‘safe, durable and low-cost’ seating solution which can host up to three adults. Four winners will each receive £5,000 to fabricate and install their bench next year.

Exact details of the London stations have yet to be confirmed and will only be shared with shortlisted teams in November.

As well as Hurst, Thomson and Anatole, judges will include Paul Priestman of PriestmanGoode and Anthony Dewar, professional head of buildings and architecture safety, technical and engineering at Network Rail.

The deadline for applications is midday, 11 November.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: rosa@londonfestivalofarchitecture.org