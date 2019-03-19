Competition: Network Homes framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of schemes with the social housing provider, which aims to build 1,000 new homes annually over the next five years in the London, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire region.

The framework is divided into two lots covering innovative smaller schemes of fewer than 30 units, and larger schemes typically ranging from 100 to 300 units with the potential for some schemes to surpass 1,000 homes.

In its brief, Network Homes says: ‘We are a valued partner of public and private sector alike – from local authorities to top-flight developers – and our passion for innovative design is reflected in the leading architects we commission. Working with high-calibre firms means we can not only create inspiring places to live but exceed our customers’ expectations too.

‘We are now working to establish a framework for architectural services for the next four years to help us deliver our growth ambitions. It is anticipated that up to 2,500 homes could be delivered through this framework agreement, across the geographical areas of operation. In addition, this framework will also be available for use by other social housing landlords in the London and surrounding areas to use.’

Founded as the Brent People’s Housing Association in 1974, the organisation was renamed Network Housing Association in 1988 and is now one of the capital’s largest housing associations with more than 20,000 homes across the region.

The client is one of just seven housing associations in the country to have been awarded ‘trusted partner’ status by the Homes England.

Network Homes is currently working with Homes England and the GLA on plans to deliver 2,100 homes. Recent projects include the £66.5 million South Kilburn regeneration by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and Alison Brooks Architects; and the PRP-designed Park Heights in Stockwell.

The latest framework will deliver a range of schemes at different scales ranging from infills to multiphased regeneration projects. Up to four teams will be selected for the small-scale lot and a maximum of seven firms will be chosen for the larger schemes lot.

The deadline for applications is midday, 15 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Network Homes

Olympic Office Centre

8 Fulton Road

London

HA9 0NU

Tel: +44 2087824312

Email: tenders@networkhomes.org.uk