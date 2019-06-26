Competition: Nelson town centre

Pendle Borough Council is recruiting a design team to re-masterplan the centre of Nelson in Lancashire

The winning team will draw up an ambitious masterplan for the depressed former mill town located around 6.4 km north of Burnley on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. A previous masterplan for the area was drawn up by BDP in 2006.

The project aims to guide future economic development within the historic settlement which is expecting to benefit from improvements to the M65 motorway, a number of new housing developments, and an expansion of the nearby Lomeshaye Industrial Estate.

According to the brief: ‘Pendle Borough Council is seeking to appoint consultants to prepare a masterplan covering Nelson town centre taking into account, where relevant, adjoining housing and industrial areas. As the largest settlement in Pendle, the success of Nelson is key to the growth of the local economy.

‘The masterplan should take into account the current strengths and weaknesses of the area, plus the existing strategies and investments in place informing future action priorities. The work needs to take a view on the retail market and the future role of Nelson. A new deliverable vision and masterplan is required so that investors can feel confident to invest and it will provide a sound understanding of the town’s potential.’

Nelson is a small town of around 29,000 inhabitants which grew rapidly during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries to support the area’s booming textiles industry but suffered from decline in recent decades.

Today Nelson is the main retail and administrative centre for Pendle borough and also a major employment area but the settlement also features pockets of severe deprivation and is ranked 42 out of 326 authorities in the Indices of Multiple Deprivation.

The latest project aims to unlock the potential of the area which currently suffers from poor quality housing, environmental decline, low educational levels, and a shortage of community facilities.

Key aims include boosting quality of life for local residents, delivering economic growth and prosperity, and improve the productivity of businesses.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on methodology, interpretation of the brief, team, timetable and past experience; and 30 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 26 July.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Paul Collins

Pendle Borough Council

The Town Hall

Nelson

Lancashire

BB9 7LG

Email: paul.collins@pendle.gov.uk

Tel: 01282 661677