Competition: National Railway Museum Wonderlab

The Science Museum Group is recruiting a design team for a £3 million ‘Wonderlab’ gallery at the National Railway Museum in York

The lead designer will create a new ticketed 1,466m² interactive exhibition for 7-to-14 year olds featuring ‘powerful and memorable experiences’ focusing on engineering. It will be constructed within the museum’s current ground floor engineering workshop.

The commission follows a review of timescales and phasing for the museum’s Vision 2025 regeneration masterplan. It comes a year after the museum abandoned an earlier search for a design team for a major £12 million overhaul of its Great Hall after the Heritage Lottery Fund rejected a funding application.

According to the brief: ‘Wonderlab will offer a unique, hands-on and immersive opportunity to design, create and test solutions – just like real engineers. Wonderlab will be awe-inspiring, designed to appeal to 7-14 years old no matter their background, access requirements or level of knowledge.

‘Wonderlab will position the National Railway Museum as the world-leader in inspiring young people to engage with engineering and is a critical part of the National Railway Museum’s transformative masterplan — Vision 2025 — which will reposition the museum: as a world-class centre of innovation and inspiration; a celebration of the global significance of the railways; a vibrant centre of learning and ideas-exchange and, an essential part of its community.’

The National Railway Museum opened in 1975 on the former 8.1ha site of the York North Locomotive Depot. It features more than 100 power cars and 200 other items of rolling stock. The museum is the largest of its type in the country and has 750,000 visitors a year.

NRM’s main exhibition space – the Great Hall – was constructed in 1877 as one of nine engine sheds at the York depot housing and preparing steam locomotives for the East Coast Mainline. The enormous structure, which features a giant turntable at its centre, was used to store decommissioned steam trains from 1968 up until its conversion into a museum.

Items on display include Stephenson’s Rocket, the record-breaking Mallard and the only Shinkansen Bullet Train outside Japan. Last year the museum shelved its search for a design team to revamp the 8,300m² Great Hall exhibition space, which has changed little since the museum opened.

The Great Hall scheme was intended as the first phase of a wider regeneration masterplan for the city-centre museum scheduled to finish in 2025 but was put on hold after failing to achieve Heritage Lottery Fund support.

The new space, planned to complete in 2022, will be designed to last 10-15 years and will be ‘fully accessible, both physically and intellectually.’

The deadline for applications is 1pm, 23 September.

