Competition: National Picture Theatre, Hull

The team selected for the estimated £20,000-to-£45,000 contract will conserve the remains of the 1914 National Picture Theatre on Beverley Road and create a new interpretation centre focussing on the historic structure which was bombed in 1941 and has remained a ruin ever since.

The £456,000 project aims to protect the bombsite from vandalism, boost understanding of the Hull Blitz which killed more than 1,200 people and flattened 86,715 homes, and create a new memorial to civilian victims of the conflict. Designed by Runton and Barry Architects in 1914, the landmark building was struck by a bomb during a cinema performance but no-one was killed or seriously injured.

According to the brief: ‘This tender concerns the conservation and repair of the Grade II-listed remains of the bombed former cinema on Beverley Road, Hull. The council has been successful in its National Lottery Heritage Fund Heritage Grant First Round Application to stabilise and preserve the National Picture Theatre site. The remains of the building will be opened to the public and interpreted through displays and engagement activities.

‘The council is seeking to procure specialist design consultancy services to assist in progressing the plans for the National Picture Theatre. The council will require the successful bidder to further develop and (subject to funding) subsequently deliver the NLHF Heritage Grant for the National Picture Theatre. The appointed consultant will be the lead designer for the development stage, and if the funding bid is successful will be retained as the project manager/supervisor for the delivery stage.’

Hull is located on a flood plain where the River Hull meets the Humber Estuary. It has served as a market town, trading hub, military port, industrial centre, and major international fishing base throughout its history.

Today it has a growing population of around 250,000 people but around 90 per cent of its built-up areas sit below the high-tide line, increasing the risk of significant flooding. In July, emerging Newcastle practice Harper Perry Architects won a RIBA ideas competition for a flood-resilient development in Hull.

Last summer Purcell won a contest for a £27.4 million project to redevelop some of Hull’s historic nautical attractions, including the city’s Grade II*-listed Maritime Museum.

The latest project will select a specialist design team to design and deliver a new memorial and education centre within the ruins of the former cinema. Hull was at the centre of bombing from 1940 to 1945 during the Second World War.

Bids for the contract will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 17 January.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Mark Homersham

Hull City Council

Procurement Team

Room 155

The Guildhall

Alfred Gelder Street

HULL

HU1 2AA

Tel: 01482613694

Email: