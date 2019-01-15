Competition: National Museum of Finland

An international contest has been announced for a major addition to the National Museum of Finland in Helsinki

The two-stage competition seeks ‘aesthetically, technically and economically sustainable and feasible’ proposals to extend the historic 1916 complex which features exhibitions on the history and pre-history of Finland featuring coins, medals, weapons and other archaeological finds.

The project, backed by Senate Properties, will create a new wing – capable of hosting touring international exhibitions and conferences – connected to the Finnish National Romantic-style building which is located next to Alvar Aalto’s 1971 Finlandia Hall.

According to the brief: ‘The National Board of Antiquities, the Finnish National Museum and Senate Properties organize a general two-stage architectural competition for the design of the National Museum’s additional building. The additional building allows the production of large and demanding international exhibitions at the National Museum.

‘In addition to exhibitions, modular spaces are suitable for a wide range of cultural, artistic and leisure events, conferences and events. The main building of the National Museum with its terrace is also located in the annexe. The competition is governed by the Finnish Association of Architects (SAFA) competition rules. The purpose of the competition is to find an aesthetically, technically and economically sustainable and feasible solution for the additional building.’

The National Museum of Finland opened in 1916 one year before the country won its independence from Russia. The iconic building was designed by architects Herman Gesellius, Armas Lindgren, and Eliel Saarinen in a National Romantic style featuring art nouveau interiors.

The latest project will create a new annexe to the building which is situated a short distance from the main station in central Helsinki. Applications may be in Finnish or Swedish and the competition has a €220,000 prize fund.

The deadline for applications is 3pm local time on 4 April.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Johanna Virsu

Senate Properties

Lintulahdenkatu 5 A

Helsinki

00530

Finland

Tel: +358 407679199

Email: johanna.virsu@senaatti.fi