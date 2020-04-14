Competition: National Log Driving Museum, Norway

Museums in Akershus has launched an international contest to design a museum dedicated to traditional log-driving techniques

The competition – which has a 1.5 million krone (£115,000) prize fund – will select a team to design and deliver a National Log Driving Museum and Competence Centre on a site close to Norway’s historic Fetsund Booms visitor attraction, 30km east of Oslo.

The 6,990m² project will upgrade visitor facilities at the site (pictured) in the River Glomma, which operated as a timber sorting facility for log drivers for more than a century and hosts a small museum and training hub.

According to the brief: ‘The National Log Driving Museum and Competence Centre for Wetlands shall be Norway’s leading destination and competence centre for cultural and natural heritage where we communicate the history of the log driving industry and wetlands. The new museum shall be located in northern Europe’s largest inland delta, south of the Fetsund Booms — within the riparian zone of the River Glomma.’

‘The new museum will be a National Log Driving Museum and a leading centre for research, documentation, management and communication of knowledge of the local, regional, national and international history of log driving and the intellectual property history thereof, raising awareness on how valuable wetlands are, both as a habitat for plants and animals, and as an important natural resource for humans. The culture landscape is a part of our natural heritage and must be protected.’

The Fetsund Booms, known locally as the Fetsund Lenser, is a former industrial site which played an important role in Norway’s log driving industry between 1861 and 1985 when the practice ceased on the River Glomma.

Log driving, the traditional technique of moving logs downstream using the river’s current, has been used to move timber in Norway since the 13th century. The Fetsund Booms were used to collect logs prior to them being processed in timber mills.

The site is now a national cultural landmark and operates as a ‘living museum’.

Applications may be in Danish, Norwegian or Swedish and the deadline is midday, 26 June.

Contact details

MiA — Museene i Akershus

Postboks 168

Strømmen

2011

Norway

Email: post@mia.no