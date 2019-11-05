Competition: Nanjing Tobacco Factory Park

A contest has been announced to transform the former Nanjing Tobacco Factory in eastern China into a new centre for creative enterprises

The free-to-enter competition seeks proposals to convert the 33,600m2 post-industrial building and its surrounding grounds located in the historic city’s downtown Xuanwu district into a business park for engineering, design and architecture businesses.

The project is part of a wider ‘Silicon Alley’ programme to create a number of new enterprise hubs across the city, supporting new firms emerging from the Sipailou Campus of China’s Southeast University. The Nanjing Tobacco Factory Park is expected to set a benchmark for similar post-industrial regeneration schemes across the rapidly growing country.

The competition brief says: ‘The scope of competition design is based on [responding to] the design industry around Southeast University. It is a conceptual design scheme to upgrade the overall environment of Nanjing Tobacco Factory Park, plan various building functions in the park, design and reform the exterior facade and interior.

‘The renovation project [focusses on the] Nanjing Tobacco Factory located at the intersection of Lane Lan and Beiting Lane in Xuanwu District, Nanjing. The area is close to 1912 Commercial Street. The former National Art Museum, Jiangning Weaving Museum, Jiangsu Provincial Art Museum, Six Dynasties Museum, Nanjing Presidential Palace and other buildings are [also] distributed on the south side of the park.’

Nanjing is the capital of the Jiangsu province of eastern China and is a historic and cultural centre located on the Yangtze river delta with a population of eight million. It served as the centre of the empire during the Ming dynasties.

The old tobacco factory site is around 10km from the Sipailou Campus of Southeast University, one of China’s leading educational institutions.

The competition languages are English and Chinese and teams may feature up to 10 members with collaboration between professionals and students encouraged. Submissions should include graphics, 3D visualisation and written descriptions with a maximum of 50-pages allowed.

The overall winner, to be announced on 10 January, will receive a $50,000 (£39,000) prize. Two second prizes of $20,000 and three third prizes of $10,000 will also be announced.

The deadline for submissions is 23:59 local time (GMT+8) on 15 December.





How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Grace Huang

Tel: +86 180 4652 1588

Email: 1986691997@qq.com ; darchievelilycheng@163.com