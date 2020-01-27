Competition: Musmeci Bridge, Italy

The Municipality of Potenza has announced an international contest to restore Italy’s iconic 1976 Musmeci Bridge
The two-stage competition seeks innovative proposals to conserve and restore the landmark Brutalist structure which was designed by Italian engineer Sergio Musmeci to connect the southern Italian city to the country’s motorway network.
The €2 million project will enhance the unique crossing – constructed from a series of four contiguous reinforced concrete arches – while creating new opportunities for tourists to appreciate the architectural monument. Five teams will be invited to proceed to the second stage of the contest following an open request for proposals.
According to the brief: ‘The object of the design competition is the acquisition, after the completion of the second stage, of a project with a level of depth equal to that of a “project of technical and economic feasibility” with the consequent identification of the winner to whom to entrust the subsequent phases of the planning of the intervention.
‘The specific objective of the operation is to enhance the “tangible and intangible cultural heritage” through a complex of integrated actions which include conservation and enhancement of the property for tourism purposes, so as to allow its inclusion in national and international circuits, also supported by a protection measure that recognizes the existing architectural work, as among the first in Italy in the twentieth century and a “monument of cultural interest.”’
Situated overlooking the Basento river valley, Potenza is the highest altitude city in all of Italy and is home to around 67,000 residents. Since 2003, the prominent 560 metre-long Musmeci Bridge has been recognized as a ‘monument of cultural interest’ by the country’s Ministry of Heritage and Culture.
Anonymous applications should include up to five A4 pages featuring a written explanation of the proposal and a single A3 board featuring images. The overall winner will receive a €30,000 prize while a second prize of €15,000 and third prize of €10,000 will also be awarded along with two further prizes worth €5,000 each.
The competition documents are in Italian and the deadline for applications is midday, 7 April.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
Giuseppe D’Onofrio
Municipality of Potenza
Piazza Matteotti
Potenza
85100
Italy
Email: giuseppe.donofrio@comune.potenza.it
Tel: +39 971415327
