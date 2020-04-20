Competition: Moscow Metro stations

An international contest is being held to design two new stations on the Moscow Metro

The competition, organised by Moscow’s Agency for Strategic Development CENTER, seeks ‘unique architectural-artistic solutions’ for the passenger areas and entrance halls of the new Prospekt Marshala Zhukova and Klenoviy Bulvar 2 stations.

Both stations are planned interchanges on the city’s new Bolshaya Koltsevaya Large Circle Line (pictured). Prospekt Marshala Zhukova will provide an interchange with the extended Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya Line while Klenoviy Bulvar 2 will connect passengers to the Biryulevskaya Line. Four previous competitions have already been held for the design of nine new stations on the Moscow Metro network which is part-way through a £11 billion overhaul.

Mars Gazizullin, general director of metro development company Mosinzhproekt JSC said: ‘Although the situation in the country is difficult at the moment, we still continue working on the development of the Moscow metro as a general contractor and designer. The metro is not just the basis of the Moscow transport system, it is one of the main symbols of the Russian capital, and the interior of these stations for us is highly important.

‘Today, taking into account previous experience, we expect from the participants high-quality, thoughtful and original projects worthy of the level of the Moscow metro - the recognized pearl of architecture, one of the most beautiful and safe transport systems in the world. You have a unique chance to make your own contribution to its development.’

The state-owned Moscow Metro first opened in 1935, and comprises 12 lines leading radially out from the city centre. The latest project is part of an ongoing overhaul of the metro system, which is thought to be one of the most intensely used undergrounds in the world, hosting around 2.5 billion journeys per year.

The planned stations are all part of the city’s second ring line. Dubbed the Third Interchange Circuit, the 60km route will feature 28 stations and is expected to reduce congestion and halve journey times on the Moscow Metro.

Around 98 km of new lines and 48 stations have been completed on the network since 2011. CENTER previously hosted four competitions for nine new stations on the metro, two of the winning designs were completed two years ago at Solntsevo and Novoperedelkino stations. Contests for additional stations are expected over the new two-to-three years.

The competition organiser, CENTER is a commercial agency set up to develop public-private urban regeneration projects in partnership with the City of Moscow. The organisation holds competitions and identifies private investors before presenting schemes to the city for approval and co-financing. Other international calls for architectural services are advertised by the city directly.

The project is backed by the company behind the metro expansion development programme, Mosinzhproekt JSC, and the competition is open to teams of designers, engineers, planners, and specialists in economics and financial modeling.

First round submissions should include a portfolio of relevant previous projects and an essay outlining the key ideas behind a proposed response to the brief. International applicants should include a local representative in their submission.

The deadline for applications is 21 May.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email:

Tel: +7 (495) 123-45-53