Competition: Milnafua Hall

Milnafua Community Group is seeking a design team to revamp its headquarters in the Scottish Highlands

The winning team will work with the client to identify its needs and develop a vision to upgrade the community facility which occupies a former primary school portable cabin which was relocated, moved to its present site in the 1970s.

The project aims to replace the deteriorating structure with a community venue featuring a multipurpose hall, meeting room, consultation room, offices, a kitchen, a charity shop, toilets, storage areas, and covered outdoor spaces and play areas.

In its brief, the community group says it is ‘keen to demolish and replace the building and is being supported by Big Lottery Scotland to make a Stage 1 funding application to appoint a design team.

‘CH Architecture has been commissioned by Big Lottery Scotland to assist the Milnafua Community Group with the process of tendering for and appointing a design team. Once appointed it is anticipated that the design team will work directly with the group and steer it through the process of developing and delivering the capital works project.’

Alness is a small town of around 5,000 residents overlooking the Cromarty Firth. Milnafua Community Hall provides a range of services including a homework group, breakfast club, lunch club and drop-in centre. The centre was opened in 1975 to support local residents and its headquarters is now in a poor state of repair.

The latest project has a notional budget of £1 million and aims to create a new ‘imaginative and innovative’ facility for the community group which is easy to maintain with minimum running costs.

Applicants must hold professional indemnity insurance of £1 million, employer’s liability insurance of £5 million, and public liability insurance of £10 million. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is midday, 16 August.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Milnafua Community Group

Milnafua Hall

Alness

IV17 OYP

Email: milnafuacommunitygroup@hotmail.com