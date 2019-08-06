Competition: MetroLink, Dublin

The winning team will work with the client’s engineering designer to create a coherent architectural vision for the new 19km route connecting Swords in the North and Charlemont in the South to Dublin Airport and other existing mass transit services.

The project, planned to start on site in 2021 and complete by 2027, will feature 15 new stations and is expected to carry up to 50 million passengers every year. In 2017, Grimshaw was selected to draw up conceptual designs for an earlier 17km version of the project dubbed New Metro North.

According to the brief: ‘Transport Infrastructure Ireland requires a consultant architect for the MetroLink project. A key requirement of this role is to work with the engineering designer in ensuring that the developed concept design and architectural vision is consistently followed throughout the project from preliminary design stage through to project completion.

‘The MetroLink Project is the development of a north-south urban railway service that will run between Swords and Charlemont, linking Dublin Airport, Irish Rail, DART, Dublin Bus and Luas Services, creating fully integrated public transport along the 19km route. There will be a total of 15 new stations, 3000 additional park and ride spaces and a journey time of approximately 25 minutes from Swords to the city centre.’

MetroLink is major planned new tram route connecting suburban north and south Dublin with the city centre. The northern part of the line was first proposed in 2001 and originally scheduled to open in 2014, but was put on hold in 2011 following the financial crash, which froze many projects in the country.

The project was revived as New Metro North in 2016 and one year later Grimshaw was selected to create an architectural identity and ‘distinct character’ for the route, along with concept designs for its stations and a strategy for bridges, tunnels, landscaping and public realm.

Last year New Metro North was rebranded as MetroLink and the entire route expanded to include Charlemont in the south, integrating existing tram services to Sandyford. The latest contract involves the design of high-quality stations and public realm for the entire route.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 6 September.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rob Grumley

Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Parkgate Business Centre

Parkgate Street

Dublin

D08 DK10

Ireland

Email: Rob.Grumley@tii.ie