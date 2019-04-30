Competition: Merthyr Tydfil YMCA

Merthyr Tydfil Council is seeking a design team for an estimated £3 million overhaul of its Grade II-listed YMCA building

The multi-disciplinary team selected for the estimated £350,000 contract will review existing RIBA Stage 4 plans and deliver up to completion an ambitious overhaul of the Percy Thomas-designed 1911 town centre landmark which has been abandoned for decades.

The European Regional Development Fund-backed project, planned to complete in 2022, will restore surviving elements of the original structure, replace the third floor, and create 11 new commercial workspace units, a new accessible entrance and a car park. Cardiff’s Davies Sutton Architects previously developed the project to RIBA Stage 4.

According to the brief: ‘The YMCA redevelopment project has been developed up to and including RIBA Stage 4. The proposal is to regenerate the Grade II-listed building to create an invocative and collaborative workspace to attract the creative industries and professional service sector into the town centre.

‘With 954m2 of integrated and flexible commercial units, it will provide an inspirational hub for economic and social activity in the heart of Merthyr Tydfil. Simultaneous alterations will facilitate “access-for-all” to and within the building generally, the character of the surrounding Conservation Area being enhanced in the process.’

Located around 37 km north of Cardiff on the edge of the Brecon Beacons, Merthyr Tydfil became a major centre of iron production during the early industrial revolution due to the local abundance of iron ore, coal, limestone, lumber and water.

Cardiff-based Ivor Jones and Percy Thomas won an open competition for the YMCA which occupies a prominent position within the historic settlement. Completed in 1911, the red brick complex originally featured a café, lecture theatre, billiard room and gymnasium.

The four-storey structure was later used as a labour exchange but was abandoned in the late twentieth century and then fell into significant disrepair. An initial phase of emergency structural works and stabilisation was completed in 2014.

The building’s owner, The Cambrian Heritage Regeneration Trust appointed Davies Sutton Architects to restore the building in a contract worth £202,938 four years ago. The trust was however unable to progress the project beyond RIBA Stage 4 and the scheme is now being advanced by the local authority.

Earlier this month, Merthyr Tydfil Council launched a separate search for a design team for an estimated £50 million revamp of Cyfarthfa Castle. The 25-year masterplan will identify a range of cultural, industrial heritage and landscape projects around the Grade I-listed Cyfarthfa Castle and its 77ha grounds.

Bids for the latest project will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The winning team will be expected to feature a conservation architect; principal designer; quantity surveyor; mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineers; structural engineers; and civil engineers.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 29 May.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council

Unit 5, Triangle Business Park

Pentrebach

Merthyr Tydfil

CF48 4TQ

Tel: +44 1685725000

Email: regeneration@merthyr.gov.uk