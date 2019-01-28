Competition: Melton Mowbray masterplans

Melton Borough Council is recruiting a masterplanner for a series of potential development sites across the Leicestershire town

The multidisciplinary team chosen for the estimated £80,000 contract will review a number of plots across Melton Mowbray, present possible development options to the local authority and then create draft masterplans for future schemes.

The project will deliver a mix of housing, commercial, leisure and retail uses on sites owned by Melton Borough Council, which is planning to deliver 6,000 new homes and 50ha of new employment land by 2036.

In its brief, the council says it wants ‘to appoint a multidisciplinary team of consultants – including architects/masterplanners, commercial advisers/surveyors and any other relevant professionals – to prepare a series of deliverable masterplans, development appraisals and valuations for key sites under Melton Borough Council’s ownership.

‘The advice will need to include layouts, planning compliance, development capacity, infrastructure requirements, costs, viability, land assembly, valuations and best uses for the sites including housing, commercial, leisure and retail.’

Melton Mowbray is a small town of approximately 25,000 residents, around 30km from Leicester and Nottingham. The town is historically famed for its pork pies and stilton cheese and is home to a number of small manufacturers.

The latest project will explore options for the redevelopment of seven prominent council-owned sites ranging in size from 0.1ha to 15ha.

The programme aims to upgrade leisure facilities for the local community, provide new commercial spaces and boost the delivery of affordable housing in line with the Melton Local Plan.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 28 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Clare Ellis

Welland Procurement Unit

Melton Borough Council

Melton Mowbray

Leicestershire

LE13 1GH

Email: cellis@melton.gov.uk

Tel: 07876574944