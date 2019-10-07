Competition: Mayflower Quarter, Southampton

The consultants selected for the estimated £120,000-to-£160,000 contract will create an ‘ambitious, bold and deliverable’ masterplan to transform large areas of the city centre into a new ‘sustainable, stimulating and attractive environment’ for offices, retail and residential development over the next 20 years.

The study aims to unlock Southampton’s potential as a major centre of as sub-regional economic, cultural and creative activity while also boosting ‘legibility, identity and connectivity’ across the city centre. The masterplan will furthermore support the council’s aim of delivering zero carbon development by 2030.

According to the brief: ‘SCC wishes to appoint a leading master planning/urban design practice of national and/or international standing to prepare a masterplan for the Mayflower Quarter up to 2040, to inform the emerging local plan.

‘The City Council is currently preparing its new Local Plan to guide development to 2040 which will include for substantial population and economic growth. The consultant team will require expertise in master planning, public realm design and architecture, flood risk management, transport planning and development viability testing amongst others.’

Located around 110 km south-west of London, Southampton is the largest city in Southeast England with more than 250,000 inhabitants. The coastal settlement is a major centre for retail, offices, higher education and leisure tourism, being the home port for some of the world’s largest cruise liners.

The 84-hectare Mayflower Quarter regeneration zone covers a large area between Southampton train station and the waterfront which is currently occupied by several out-of-town style retail stores. Recent developments in the area include Acme’s Watermark Westquay leisure centre (pictured).

The winning team will create a ‘concise design-led, publicly engaging and highly illustrative masterplan’ to demonstrate how the area can be transformed into a new centre for sustainable housing, retail and offices over the next 20 years.

Bidders must hold employer’s liability insurance of £10 million, public liability insurance of £5 million, and professional indemnity insurance worth £1 million. Applications will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 31 October.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Louisa Llewellyn

Southampton City Council

Civic Centre

SOUTHAMPTON

SO147LY

Tel: 02380 833931

Email: louisa.llewellyn@southampton.gov.uk