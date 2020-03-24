Competition: Martlesham Police Headquarters

The team selected for the estimated £50,000 contract will complete a strategic outline case and options appraisal for the ageing 1970s complex which hosts around 900 employees working for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Suffolk.

The study will explore a range of options for the suburban site including a full relocation of services to other locations in the area, partial retrofit and full refurbishment. It is thought the plot, a short distance from the former BT Research Laboratories at Adastral Park, could be used to build up to 300 homes.

In its brief, the council says: ‘The PCC for Suffolk is looking for ways to save money and protect front-line services and jobs. The PCC recently commissioned a development appraisal of the 10ha Martlesham Police Headquarters (PHQ) site to understand its value and development potential. The project will review the spectrum of options available to the police and other public services for remaining or relocating from the current PHQ site.

‘These include the “relocation of all service” to the “do nothing” approach and all options in between (including refurbishment of all or part of the site; segmented relocation; and whole service relocation). This will form part of the options appraisal to understand appropriate services within the OPE partnership where collocation and service integration is possible; this will then inform the development of the outline business case.’

Martlesham is a small village on the eastern fringes of Ipswich, the county town of Suffolk. It was expanded in the 1970s with the creation of the enormous BT Research Laboratories and the Martlesham Police Headquarters and now features several large out-of-town stores.

The headquarters site has been earmarked for potential new housing since 2015 and it is understood the complex has a £4 million maintenance backlog, according to the Ipswich Star.

The team selected for the latest contract will look at a range of options to relocate services in other nearby locations with the findings being used to create an outline business case for redevelopment.

Applicants must hold public liability insurance of £5 million, employers liability insurance of £5 million and professional indemnity cover of £2 million. Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 21 April.

Martin Jennings

Suffolk County Council

Russell Road

Ipswich

Suffolk

IP1 2BX

Tel: +44 1473260450

Email: