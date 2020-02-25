Competition: Maré-Cidade, Rio De Janeiro

An international ideas contest is inviting students to rethink the notorious Complexo da Maré slum area of Rio De Janeiro

The free-to-enter single-stage contest is being organised by the Institute of Architects of Brazil as part of the International Union of Architects’ (UIA) 27th World Congress of Architects which will be taking place in the historic coastal city in July.

The call for concepts seeks innovative urban proposals for the largely post-industrial area which respond to the needs of local inhabitants, improve living standards, and boost connections to the surrounding city by delivering improved transport infrastructure.

The competition brief says it wants proposals for ‘innovative urban design and architectural interventions in order to integrate the Maré to the city of Rio de Janeiro.

‘The competition site is located between an important and busy expressway (Avenida Brasil) and a cluster of favelas (Complexo da Maré). This territory is currently occupied by warehouses and industrial buildings, most of which are abandoned or in disuse.’

Rio De Janeiro is Brazil’s third largest city. Parts of the southern waterfront are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site but other areas in the north are dominated by slum housing.

Complexo da Maré is one of the most notorious informal settlements within the city, with more than 100,000 residents and 40,000 dwellings. It is often depicted as a dangerous place in film and television.

The anonymous competition is being held as part of the UIA’s triannual conference, which will be held in the city later this year. It is being conducted in accordance with UNESCO standard regulations for international competitions in architecture and town planning and the UIA’s best practice recommendations.

Submissions will be judged on their environmental and social sustainability, integration of local and urban context, creativity and innovation, ability to enhance quality of life, the quality of shared spaces, and the overall ‘pertinence’ of the proposal.

Judges will include Brazilian architect Verena Andreatta; Alejandro Echeverri of URBAM in Medellin, Colombia; Elkin Velasquez Monsalve, degional director of UN-Habitat in Latin America; Gustavo Utrabo of Aleph Zero; and Nadia Tromp, director of UIA Work Programme Community Architecture and Human Rights.

The first stage of the contest will close on 30 April after which the jury will select a group of finalists and conduct online meetings to learn more about their designs.

The winners will be announced on 1 June. There will be a first prize of €3,000, second prize of €2,000 and third prize of €1,000 along with three honourable mentions. The winners will be presented with awards at a ceremony on 21 July.

The registration deadline is 30 March.

