Competition: Making Places 2, Waltham Forest

Waltham Forest Council has announced a contest for a series of £40,000 installations across the east London borough

The open call invites artists, architects, designers and creative practitioners to draw up ‘ambitious, high-quality proposals’ to transform five unloved spaces in the borough into ‘cultural landmarks’ for the local community.

The open call will select concepts for the £1 million second phase of the council’s Making Places initiative, which saw eight interventions delivered from 2018-2019 by architects including vPPR, Barr Gazetas and Matter Studio. The winning projects will installed next year.

Waltham Forest Council leader Clare Coghill said: ‘The five sites include two station bridges, an underpass, a traffic island and a housing estate garden. The challenge is to propose innovative, creative ideas whilst responding to the needs of the local community.

‘Making Places has already delivered some exceptional projects including pavilions, amphitheatres, planting schemes and street furniture. I am looking forward to seeing how these five sites will be reimagined by artists and designers who will work with local people.’

Waltham Forest is a semi-suburban borough bounded by Epping Forest and the River Lea. The area, which is strongly associated with William Morris and the Arts and Crafts movement, has witnessed rapid transformation in recent years and is now tipped to become a major hub for culture and creativity and is London Borough of Culture 2019.

Recent interventions within the district include the Brokkys Crofte experimental playground by Max Dewdney Architects, Assemble’s Blackhorse Workshop, and Drapers Field recreation ground by Kinnear Landscape Architects.

The first Making Places open call, launched in 2017, resulted in eight installations including a new pair of gates at Highams Park by Merrett Houmøller Architects and Colin Priest, the Higham Hill Theatre by vPPR, and the Albert Crescent Long Table by Barr Gazetas.

Sites selected for the second tranche include a traffic island at Bulwer Road in Leytonstone, the gardens of Hyh House estate in Chapel End , a pedestrian underpass on Larkshall Road in Larkswood, Leyton Midland Road station bridge in Leyton, and Wood Street station bridge in Wood Street.

All proposals must be site-specific, directly respond to issues raised by local residents and councillors, and be designed to last for at least five years. Teams may apply for any number of sites but a maximum of two areas will be awarded to any one team.

Applications will be evaluated 30 per cent on quality of proposal, 30 per cent on local engagement, 20 per cent on feasibility and value for money, and 20 per cent on ease of maintenance.

The deadline for application is midday, 18 November.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: opencall@makingplaces.co.uk