Competition: MAG airports framework

Teams selected for the five-year framework will have the opportunity to work on a range of modernisation projects with the partially public-owned company which owns and manages Manchester Airport (pictured), East Midlands Airport and London Stansted Airport.

The framework is divided into eight lots including multidisciplinary engineering services at Manchester and East Midlands airports; architectural services at Manchester and East Midlands airports; multidisciplinary engineering services at Stansted Airport; and architectural services at Stansted Airport.

According to the brief: ‘A professional services framework is required to support the engineering arm of MAG in the delivery of the capital plan. The framework will provide specialist engineering, project management and advisory services which are not available in-house.

‘The specialist nature of aviation requires industry experts to support MAG with the majority of major projects concerning construction, asset management, project management, airport development and business change.’

MAG, founded in 2001, is the largest UK-owned airports operator. It is owned by 10 local authorities – Manchester, Bolton, Bury, Oldham, Rochdale, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan and Salford councils – along with an Australian investment fund.

The company’s airports employ more than 4,500 people and have more than 55 million passengers each year. Key developments include the £800 million Airport City Manchester masterplan, a new £150 million arrivals terminal at Stansted and other enhancements at East Midlands Airport.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, 19 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Scott Hawley

MAG Airport

11748654

6th Floor Olympic House

Manchester Airport

Manchester

M90 1QX

Email: scott.hawley@manairport.co.uk