Competition: MACPool, Lochgilphead

The winning team will carry out RIBA Stages 3-7 to refurbish and extend the community-owned Mid Argyll Swimming Pool – known locally as MACPool – which is located on the northern fringes of the historic settlement.

The project, planned to complete in 2021, will expand the leisure centre into a neighbouring former citizens advice bureau which was purchased by the community group last year. The scheme, which has already been developed to RIBA Stage 2 by local practice Farquhar Geddes Architects, will deliver a community space and café, soft play area, accessible changing areas and therapy spaces.

According to the brief: ‘MACPool is a community-owned swimming pool in Mid Argyll which is transforming into a health and well-being community hub that will be fully accessible, welcoming and inclusive. It currently runs a busy swimming and health activities programme year-round, has over 270 local community members and benefits over 500 people annually.

‘The community has identified that it needs better access to indoor facilities, particularly for families and older people. MACPool is therefore embarking upon an ambitious redevelopment project. To do this, MACPool has purchased the adjoining building and will redevelop it together with existing facilities.’

Lochgilphead is a small town on the banks of Loch Gilp with around 2,300 inhabitants. It serves as the administrative centre of Argyll and Bute.

The town was created in 1790 following the completion of a road between nearby Inveraray and Campbeltown and became an important transit hub following the creation of the Crinan Canal in 1801.

In March, Argyll and Bute Council announced it was seeking architects for a £1.6 million programme of conservation upgrades along Argyll Street in Lochgilphead.

The project is part of the wider Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) and will focus on priority improvements to 1 Argyll Street, 2-4 Argyll Street and the former post office in Colchester Square.

The latest £980,000 scheme will refurbish and extend Lochgilphead’s community-owned swimming pool, which first opened in 1996 but no longer fully meets local needs. Bids for the contract will be evaluated 75 per cent on quality and 25 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is Noon on 8 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Mid Argyll Community Enterprises

Oban Road

Lochgilphead

Argyll

PA31 8NE

Tel: +44 1546606223

Email: