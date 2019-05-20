Competition: L&Q framework 2019-2021

Teams selected for the agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects with the housing association, which houses more than 250,000 people in more than 95,000 homes across London and the South East of England.

The framework will run from 2019 to 2021 and is expected to involve between £10 million and £50 million worth of housing projects including new builds, refurbishments, masterplanning and mixed-use developments.

In its brief, L&Q says it want to ‘establish the Architects Framework Agreement (London) to support the delivery of a substantial proportion of its development programme, excluding Section 106 schemes.

‘It is envisaged that appointments will be let to framework architects for the provision of design services to enable the delivery of new-build, refurbishment, conversion, mixed-use, and mixed-tenure schemes and masterplanning services in both rural and urban environments.’

L&Q was founded in 1963 and is the largest landlord in Greater London. The housing association last renewed its architecture framework in 2015. Teams selected at the time included Stitch Studio, Maccreanor Lavington and East.

L&Q submitted plans for a 127-home scheme by East (pictured) on a former Kodak factory site in September last year. The project will deliver three five-sided blocks on a triangular plot within the BDP-masterplanned Harrow View East development.

In 2016, L&Q and East Thames announced a merger and the completion of a £2.6 billion refinancing package to help deliver 100,000 homes. Earlier this year, L&Q published an ambitious modern-methods-of-construction strategy and pledged to use offsite manufacturing on all its new-build homes from 2025.

Up to 60 architects will be selected for the latest framework. Winning teams will be notified on 28 July following a two-stage selection process.

Applications will be evaluated 86.64 per cent on technical and quality response, 5.01 per cent on price, and 8.35 per cent on financial response.

The deadline for applications is 6pm, 15 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Musa Mohammed Kabiri

London and Quadrant Housing Trust

Grove Crescent Road

Stratford

London

E15 1BJ

Tel: 0300 456 9998

Email: