Competition: Lowestoft Station Square

East Suffolk Council is seeking a design team for a new civic plaza next to Lowestoft railway station

The team selected for the estimated £30,000 contract will carry out a feasibility study exploring options to boost the quality of public realm connections within the coastal town’s Station Quarter regeneration district.

The study is part of a wider project to transform Lowestoft into a ‘attractive, vibrant and desirable destination’ for leisure and retail. The Station Quarter is on one of four key areas identified in a high-level masterplan currently under development by LDA Design.

According to the brief: ‘The options for the Station Quarter will build on the masterplan vision to address the rapid decline currently experienced and to re-purpose and regenerate the town centre. The development will attract both public and private sector inward investment to ensure the future sustainable vitality, viability, and growth of the town centre.

‘The station quarter is key to the success of the master plan and its delivery and is considered to be the gateway to the town centre and the sea front corridor. The options need to demonstrate how this key crossroads location will improve connectivity and permeability to and around the town centre by road, rail, sea, creating improved pedestrian and cycle connections to support green and active travel through the provision of footpath and cycle ways planned for the area.’

Lowestoft is a large port and seaside resort town located around 177km north-east of London. The settlement was originally a centre of fishing and is now witnessing a revival focussed on offshore renewable energy although its town centre retail offer has struggled in recent years.

The latest commission is part of a wider high-level masterplan intended to unlock regeneration opportunities across Lowestoft. The Station Quarter masterplan will focus on upgrading public realm connections surrounding the station which overlooks a shopping parade and harbour.

Key ambitions include promoting day and night retail and leisure activity while also improving ‘wayfinding to provide a sense of place, welcome and arrival to the Station Quarter.’ The winning team will develop plans up to RIBA Stage 2.

Bids will be evaluated 90 per cent on quality and 10 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 20 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Emma Collyer

East Suffolk Council

4 Canning Road

Lowestoft

NR33 0EQ

Tel: +443330162000

Email: procurement@eastsuffolk.gov.uk