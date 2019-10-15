Unsupported browser

Competition: Lost Peatlands of South Wales classroom

15 October, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Panoramic view of Rhigos and Llyn Fawr from Craig y Llyn
Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council is seeking an architect to design a landmark educational facility

The winning team will create an ‘exemplar and environmentally sustainable’ classroom for the Lost Peatlands of South Wales project, which aims to restore a 540ha landscape currently used for commercial forestry between Neath Port Talbot and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The completed facility will provide a learning environment where visitors can discover the history and ecology of the former ‘Alps of Glamorgan’ peatlands area which was planted over with conifer trees during the 1950s. The National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded a £260,000 development grant to the project this summer.

Announcing the funding in August, Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and sustainable development Annette Wingrave said: ‘Working in partnership with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, we’re delighted to have been awarded a National Lottery development grant to formalise our plans for this important project that will benefit both of our local areas, and the people living and working here.”

Ann Crimmings, Rhondda Cynon Taf council’s cabinet member for environment, leisure and heritage services, added: ‘This fantastic and innovative project will restore a substantial amount of the historic landscape to the top of the Valleys between Rhondda Cynon Taf and Neath Port Talbot, not only providing residents with access to new outdoor recreation spaces, but also encouraging various species of wildlife to flourish.’

The Alps of Glamorgan is an enormous landscape of boggy uplands located between the settlement of Neath and the county borough of Rhondda Cynon Taf in south Wales.

The Lost Peatlands of South Wales project aims to restore the landscape while providing an educational facility, walking routes and signage for visitors.

The project may be eligible for a larger £1.8 million delivery grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund once the project is further developed.

The winning architect team will carry out a site investigation and draw up plans for the landmark new classroom. The deadline for applications is 2pm, 4 November.


How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Rebecca Sharp
Planning & Public Protection
Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council
The Quays
Baglan Energy Park
Brunel Way
Neath – Port Talbot
SA13 1PJ

Tel: +44 1639686149
Email: r.sharp@npt.gov.uk 

