Competition: London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine framework

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has announced a new £87.5 million construction consultancy framework

Team selected for the seven year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of refurbishment and upgrade projects with the prestigious public research university which occupies a landmark 1929 complex by Morley Horder and Verner Rees on Gower Street in Bloomsbury.

The school plans to spend around £70 million on enhancement schemes over the next seven years and has earmarked approximately £17.5 million to cover professional fees through the framework. Lots include architecture, structural engineering, M&E consultancy, project management, and quantity surveying.

According to the brief: ‘The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine is a public research Contracting Authority on Keppel Street, Bloomsbury, that specialises in public health and tropical medicine. The Contracting Authority is keen to implement best practice in the identification, planning, design, procurement, delivery and operational usage of capital projects.

‘The refurbishment work in the laboratories is of a highly technical nature, requiring extensive relevant skills and experience. In addition, the refurbishment works generally take place in occupied buildings with other research activities ongoing nearby, requiring careful planning and execution of the works so that no research is interrupted. Due to the criticality of these research activities an ability to react and resource promptly to address technical issues that threaten research continuity is required.’

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was founded in 1899 and specialises in public health and tropical medicine. Originally based in the Albert Dock Seamen’s Hospital in London’s East End, the school relocated to its current base in 1929.

Projects are expected to range in value from £50,000 to £10 million and will include: internal fit outs and upgrades to student areas, new infrastructure placement, offices, catering facilities, laboratories specified to containment level 3, and libraries.

Individual schemes will be allocated to members of the framework either through direct award or mini-competition.

The framework will also be available to a raft of neighbouring institutions including The Royal Veterinary College; SOAS; University of London, Birkbeck; University of London; and UK Research and Innovation.

The deadline for applications is 9am on 8 April.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Sally Hopkin

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Keppel Street

London

WC1E 7HT

Tel: +44 2079588328

Email: sally.hopkin@lshtm.ac.uk