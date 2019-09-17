Competition: London Marathon mile markers

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust has launched a student-only contest to design a series of 26 mile markers for next year’s London Marathon

The two-stage competition is open to Part 2 students at UK universities and recent graduates. It seeks a single design that can be used for all 26 temporary structures marking the distance travelled by runners of the annual long-distance race. The mile markers have remained unchanged throughout the marathon’s 39-year history.

The initiative, supported by London Marathon Events and Arena Group, comes a year after the trust held a contest for Part 1 students to create a landmark gateway signposting the route’s 18th mile and celebrating the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence, who was 18 when he was murdered in 1993. Ayanna Blair-Ford, Shreeya Radia and Quincy Haynes were named overall winners of the competition with their Because of Stephen We Can proposal (pictured).

Trust chief executive Sonia Watson said: ‘We were amazed by the talent and humbled by the designs of last year’s mile marker entries, which showed the incredible impact of Stephen’s life and legacy on younger generations.

‘We’re very excited to be working with London Marathon Events again and to give aspiring architects the opportunity not only to learn and further their professional development but to showcase their talent to such a huge international audience.’

London Marathon Events event director Hugh Brasher said: ‘We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust. Last year’s competition to design the Mile 18 Marker was truly inspirational and we wanted to build on that success.

‘This year’s competition is both a great way to honour Stephen’s life and legacy and a fantastic opportunity for aspiring young architects to showcase their talents and inspire thousands of runners as they take on the world’s greatest marathon. I can’t wait to see what these amazing young people will come up with.’

The London Marathon, launched in 1981, is a 26.2-mile event starting in Greenwich and passing the Tower of London and Canary Wharf before finishing outside Buckingham Palace. It has more than 40,000 participants each year.

Stephen Lawrence, as well as being an aspiring architect, was a talented runner and competed in the 1988 Mini London Marathon as well as being a member of Cambridge Harriers running club.

The competition seeks concepts for a new ‘positive and uplifting’ mile marker which can be used throughout the course. Proposals should be highly visible to runners, weather-resistant and quick and easy to assemble. Designs should also include a timer clock.

The free-to-enter competition is open to teams of up to four Part 2 students or graduates from UK universities. Ten shortlisted teams will be invited to further develop their proposals with a mile-marker manufacturer before the selection of an overall winner.

The deadline for applications is 6 October.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: milemarker@stephenlawrence.org.uk