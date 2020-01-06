Competition: London Fire Brigade Museum

The London Fire Brigade is seeking a team to design a £4.45 million museum overlooking the River Thames on Albert Embankment
The multidisciplinary team will design and deliver a new home for the London Fire Brigade Museum on the ground and basement floors of the Grade II-listed 8 Albert Embankment complex which hosted the museum until 1966 and was formerly the brigade’s headquarters.
The 1,486m² project is part of a larger £500 million mixed-use redevelopment of the historic waterfront site drawn up by Pilbrow & Partners for U+I, which won planning last month. The museum will sit alongside a new 2,203m² fire station and will feature an exhibition space, shop and secondary spaces.
According to the brief: ‘The London Fire Brigade wishes to commission a suitably qualified and experienced design team to prepare a series of plans to develop and then deliver the fit-out of the London Fire Brigade Museum, which is part of the development of the listed, former fire brigade headquarters building at 8 Albert Embankment.
‘We are seeking a design team with considerable knowledge and expertise in the project management of a major museum and other cultural sector projects, including appointment of suitable contractors for the design and fit-out and ensuring business systems are in place for the running of a new museum. We will require demonstrable understanding of and experience in National Lottery Heritage Fund funded projects.’
8 Albert Embankment was designed by EP Wheeler in the Art Deco-style on the site of a former pottery and was the brigade’s headquarters from 1937 until 2007. The building was Grade II listed in 2002 and was the focus of a failed redevelopment attempt by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands and Native Land in 2011.
Last month, Lambeth Council approved plans by Pilbrow & Partners for 417 new homes, 10,809m² of office and work space, a 200-bed hotel and new public space on the 1.06ha site. The scheme will include a new fire station and home for the brigade’s museum which was, until recently, based at Southwark Bridge Road.
The museum covers the history of firefighting from the Great Fire of 1666 to the present day, and holds more than 20,000 items in its collection. Bids will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality, 10 per cent on societal value, and 10 per cent on price.
The deadline for applications is midday on 31 January.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
Maria Sun
London Fire Commissioner
169 Union Street
London
SE1 0LL
Email: Maria.Sun@london-fire.gov.uk
Tel: +44 85551200
