Competition: Lilidorei at Alnwick Garden

The Alnwick Garden Trust is recruiting a design team for a new £15 million family visitor attraction in Northumberland

The winning team will take forward and deliver plans for an elf-themed ‘Lilidorei’ play village featuring a series of fantasy turreted houses and walkways along with a chapel, underground visitor centre and catering facilities.

The project is the latest addition to the 1,300-hectare estate surrounding Grade I-listed Alnwick Castle. The Alnwick Garden, opened in 2001, receives around 360,000 visitors a year and is thought to contribute £15 million to the local economy.

According to the brief: ‘The Alnwick Garden Trust is inviting applications from experienced, enthusiastic and creative lead consultants to supply a multi-disciplinary design team to bring their plans for the construction of an all-weather, vast play village, named Lilidorei to life.

‘This will represent both a standalone visitor attraction but additionally new income streams for both the charity and the community. It is envisaged that the play village will not only extend the visitor season from the garden’s peak summer months through more of autumn, winter and spring but also provide a reason to extend stays in the coastal area.’

The 11th Century Alnwick Castle is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Northumberland and a major visitor attraction which has been run by 12th Duke and Duchess Ralph and Elizabeth Percy since 1995.

The Alnwick Garden is a restored landscape located around half a kilometre from the historic castle and country house. The latest project will create a new ‘all-weather’ play facility on land to the north of an existing treehouse feature within the formal gardens.

The scheme has already been designed to RIBA Stage 2 and received planning permission. The winning multi-disciplinary team will further develop the plans for Lilidorei and take the project through to completion. The design tender is being managed by Faithful+Gould.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 25 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

John Burford

Faithful+Gould

Newcastle upon Tyne

Email: John.Burford@fgould.com