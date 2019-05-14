Competition: LFA’s 2019 Architecture LGBT+ Pride float

The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) has announced a design contest for a float representing LGBT+ architects at the London and Manchester Pride festivals

The competition – now in its second year – is open to students, recent graduates, emerging architects and representatives from established firms. It seeks innovative proposals for a float in the annual festival and parade held every summer in the capital and in Manchester.

The project, supported by campaign group Architecture LGBT+ and contractor Sir Robert McAlpine, aims to represent LGBT+ architects and celebrate diversity in the construction sector. The winning team will receive £10,000 to design and deliver the structure in time for the London pride event on 6 July and Manchester Pride on 24 August. Judges include AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson.

LFA director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘I’m very happy to see the Architectural Pride float making a return for 2019. The London Festival of Architecture is committed to celebrating diversity and tackling discrimination within the built environment professions, and this project is a great way to do so while giving creative opportunities to architects and designers.

‘The Architectural Pride float demonstrates our determination to overcome boundaries facing our profession, and I’m delighted that we’ll be taking that message to the streets of London once again in 2019.’

Tom Guy, partner at Guy Piper Architects and founder of Architecture LGBT+, said: ‘We are excited to be collaborating with the RIBA and LFA for … the return of the float competition for the parade this year.

‘The competition is a fantastic opportunity for architecture practices to really show their commitment to diversity and showcase their creativity. As our network grows around the UK we also plan to take the float to Manchester Pride.’

Founded in 1972, the annual Pride parade and festival is the largest gay event in the UK and the seventh largest in the world, attracting around 1 million people. The event features a large performance area in Trafalgar Square, with a procession of floats and walking groups.

Hawkins\Brown won LFA’s inaugural contest for a float representing LGBT+ architects at last year’s London Pride. The winning team, supported by engineer Price & Myers, was selected ahead of eight rival bids by Ashton Architecture, Back Braun, Feix & Merlin Architects, Linthwaite Hardwick, Some People, Studio Yu with tomos.design, tp bennett, and Weston Williamson + Partners.

The winning scheme – dubbed ‘A Space for All’ – featured a simple pitched roof structure created from brightly painted scaffold poles with graphical displays and transparent screens, which was animated by architects during the parade.

This year’s winning scheme will be installed on the back of a flatbed truck supplied by Sir Robert McAlpine. Proposals should be easy to demount, transport and reconstruct at each event. Anonymous applications should include a 3D visualisation and construction detail.

Judges include Wilson; Thomson; Guy; BBC broadcaster Evan Davis; Anne Cosentino – equality, diversity and inclusion manager at RIBA; Hawkins\Brown architect Sarah Habershon; and a representative of Sir Robert McAlpine.

The deadline for applications is midday, 10 June.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: tamsie@londonfestivalofarchitecture.org