Competition: Learning Campus in Neilston

East Renfrewshire Council (ERC) is seeking a team to design a £30.4 million combined education and leisure complex in the village of Neilston near Glasgow

The project manager-led multidisciplinary team will design and deliver a development featuring two schools, a nursery, car park, sports pitches, library and garden allotments.

The scheme, planned to complete in 2023, is part of a £1 billion investment programme announced by the Scottish government last year and will redevelop the site of the existing Neilston Primary School and Madras Family Centre. Two years ago, BDP completed a feasibility study for the regeneration, which will also see the nearby St Thomas’ Primary School site redeveloped in a later phase – two years ago.

According to background documents: ‘Provision of £30.4 million has been made within the council’s capital plan to support the delivery of a learning and leisure campus approach in Neilston renewing both Neilston and St Thomas’ primary schools and Madras Family Centre on a joint site in the locale of Neilston and Madras.

‘The campus will also include leisure facilities that partners ERC culture and leisure trust manage. Education statutory consultation has been approved and there is political commitment. The project will improve learning and wellbeing and support sustainable and inclusive economic growth as part of a whole system place-based approach in the village of Neilston.’

Neilston is a commuter settlement of around 5,000 people, 14km south-west of central Glasgow. It was home to several textile mills during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The latest project will redevelop three existing buildings which have an estimated £2.8 million maintenance backlog while also upgrading facilities for local residents and freeing up land for regeneration within the historic settlement.

Applicants must hold £5 million worth of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance and £5 million worth of professional indemnity cover. Two examples of previous similar school campus projects worth £15 million must also be provided.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 12 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Sean Skelton

East Renfrewshire Council

Eastwood HQ, Eastwood Park

Giffnock

G46 6UG

Email:

Tel: +44 7867351597