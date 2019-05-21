Competition: Lea Bridge Gateway masterplan

The winner will receive a contract worth around £375,000 to draw up a ‘ground breaking’ masterplan to intensify industrial activity and introduce new residential units within the area which features a 170,350m² mix of warehouses, manufacturing and creative businesses.

The study will first evaluate the entire strategic industrial land zone which has been divided into six ‘sub-areas’ and will then focus in greater depth on Rigg Approach and other sub-areas where intensification could support residential co-location. Initial research was completed by We Made That last year.

According to the brief: ‘The council, as a landowner and a strategic regeneration and planning authority, is looking to collaboratively work with all interested parties to bring forward the comprehensive redevelopment of Rigg Approach and other identified sub-areas over the next ten years.

‘The council’s vision for the development is economically-driven: based around a significant increase in modern commercial, industrial and work spaces that retains existing businesses who wish to stay and attracts target business sectors, substantially expanding opportunities for employment, skills development and new ways of working.’

Lea Bridge Gateway is large area of designated strategic industrial land located approximately 3km north west of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

The district is situated on the eastern fringes of the Walthamstow Marshes and is served by Lea Bridge railway station which reopened around 15 years ago.

Allies and Morrison completed an economic growth study setting out an evidence base for creating an employment-led masterplan for the area two years ago.

The latest commission comes two years after Hawkins\Brown and We Made That won an open contest to masterplan the mixed-use redevelopment of 135ha of industrial land in Barking and Dagenham.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 2 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Kavneet Jolly

London Borough of Waltham Forest

Waltham Forest Town Hall

701 Forest Road

Walthamstow

E17 4JF

Tel: +44 7741735768

Email: Kavneet.jolly@walthamforest.gov.uk