Competition: Latvian Paralympic Sports Centre

The Latvian Paralympic Committee has announced an international contest to design a sports centre in Riga

Architects are invited to submit conceptual visions for a new ‘modern multifunctional’ complex featuring a sports hall, curling hall, beach volleyball courts, a basketball court, a track and field stadium with capacity for 1,600 spectators, a warm-up stadium, tennis courts and parking.

The winning scheme will be constructed on an undeveloped 10ha site on the left back of the River Daugava in the residential Bišumuiža district of the Latvian capital. A road divides the competition site into two separate zones.

In its brief, the committee says: ‘The aim of the competition is to obtain a high-quality architectural solution, a functionally well-developed and economically justified sketch design architectural vision for the construction of the Latvian Paralympic Centre …

‘The development concept should include the architectural and functional solutions for the construction of the Paralympic Centre and elaboration of the masterplan for the territory including improvement and landscaping concepts based on the existing urban planning situation, envisaging the development (construction) of the [facility] in several stages and demolition of individual buildings or foundations if there are any. The sketch design will be used as a basis for elaboration of the construction design.’

Riga, originally founded as a Viking trading post during the second century, is Latvia’s capital city with more than 640,000 inhabitants. Its 438ha historic centre features many Baroque and Art Nouveau structures.

It was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage zone 21 years ago and designated a 1,574ha ‘buffer zone’ to protect its surroundings.

Latvia has taken part in Paralympic sports since the 1980s and the country’s Optimists team was the largest club for disabled athletes in the Soviet Union. The Baltic state won four medals at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Paralympic Games in 2016.

Submissions will be judged 35 per cent on originality and response to the brief; 20 per cent on transport arrangements; 15 per cent on landscaping; and 30 per cent on the layout and functionality of the new facility.

Judges will include the architects Aleksandrs Kiršteins, Jānis Dripe and Gvido Princis; the structural engineer Aldis Grasmanis; Mareks Mamajs, a contractor; and the para-athlete Aigars Apinis. The competition language is Latvian.

The winner will receive €15,000 and be invited to enter into negotiations with the client for an estimated €800,000 design contract. There will also be a second prize of €8,000, third prize of €4,000 and three smaller awards worth €1,000 each.

The deadline for applications is 5pm local time on 11 November

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Līga Muzikante

Latvian Paralympic Committee

40008025464

60 Stabu Street

Riga

LV-1011

Latvia

Tel: +371 26491200

Email: liga.muzikante@lpkomiteja.lv