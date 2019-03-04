Competition: Lakes & Dales flexible housing

The RIBA has launched an international competition for two small scale residential developments within the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District National Parks

The anonymous two-stage competition seeks innovative proposals for flexible accommodation aimed at people aged between 16 and 34 – a demographic notably underrepresented in the region.

The call for concepts is being held on behalf of the Great Place: Lakes and Dales Partnership, an initiative funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Arts Council England aimed at balancing out the area’s ageing population.

The programme will focus on the huge, sparsely-populated rural area stretching from Skipton to Grasmere, and aims to harness arts, heritage and culture to deliver economic, social and environmental change and encourage more young people to live in the Lakes and Dales.

Sasha Bhavan of Knox Bhavan Architects, who will be the contest’s RIBA adviser, said: ‘This competition offers a unique opportunity to encourage the return of young people back to the rural communities of the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District in conjunction with art, culture and heritage initiatives.’

Great Place: Lakes and Dales consultant Richard Dowson said: ‘We are looking for innovative design and a greater offer for younger generations. It’s about housing that will appeal to returners and young people already living in the area. Affordability and innovation are key strands to the concept.’

The contest focuses on a large rural area where there around 44 per cent fewer people aged 16-34 than the national average and significant concerns over the future resilience of local communities and the economy.

Judges will include Bhavan, Wayne Hemingway of Hemingway Design and Nathan Cornish of Urban Splash.

The deadline for applications is 2pm, 24 April.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

RIBA Competitions

No 1 Aire Street

Leeds

LS1 4PR

Tel: 0113 203 1490

Email: riba.competitions@riba.org