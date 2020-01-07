Competition: Labour, Peace and Democracy square, Ankara

An international contest is being held to design a memorial and public square for the victims of the 10 October 2015 bombings in Ankara, Turkey

The single-stage competition seeks proposals to transform the area outside Ankara Central railway station into a square commemorating the 103 people killed and 400 injured in an Isis bomb attack on participants of a peaceful Labour, Peace and Democracy rally.

The scheme aims to transform the area into a civic space dedicated to the victims and the political causes that brought them together. It is backed by the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, the Confederation of Public Employees’ Trade Unions, the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects, and the Turkish Medical Association which collectively organised the demonstration in the Turkish capital.

In their brief, the competition organisers say: ‘The Ankara Massacre of 10 October has gone down in history as a crime committed against humanity. After the massacre, Ankara train station and its environs have become associated with the subject matter of the rally and of the struggle for labour, peace and democracy.

‘The competition aims to make sure that 10 October is not forgotten on a social level; to honour the memories of the individuals who lost their lives and the individuals who survived; and to reproduce the memory of these events in space and everyday life. The objective is to recreate Ankara train station and the square as a public space where citizens will come together, dedicated to our common values of labour, peace and democracy for future generations.’

Ankara train station is situated in the heart of the Turkish capital and is the starting point of Republic Avenue where the country’s assemblies and the city palace are located. The plaza outside the Art Deco-style station is considered an important symbolic gateway to the city.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the square on 10 October, 2015, to protest the escalating war between the Turkish Armed Forces and the separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party. At around 10am, at the start of the demonstration, two Isis bombs were detonated, killing 103 people and injuring more than 400 others.

The competition invites architects, landscape architects, urban planners, designers and artists to submit anonymous concepts to transform the square into a place which commemorates victims and the reasons they were rallying while also raising awareness of the massacre.

Submissions should include a 1:5,000 conceptual map of the area, a 1:500 proposal for the memorial square, a 1:200 design for a memorial place and 3D models illustrating the scheme.

Judges include Jale Erzen, art historian at Middle East Technical University Jean; François Perouse, urbanist at the French Research Institute; Gaye Çulcuoğlu, landscape architect at Bilkent & Atılım University, and the sculptor Metin Yurdanur.

The overall winner, to be announced on 5 March, will receive a $10,000 (£7,600) prize while a second prize of $8,000 (£6,100) and third prize of $6,000 (£4,600) will also be awarded along with three honourable mentions worth $1,000 (£760) each.

The competition language is English and the submissions deadline is 24 February.



How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Türk Mühendis Mimar Odaları Birliği (TMMOB)

Selanik Caddesi

No: 19/1 Yenişehir

Ankara

Turkey

Email: contact@10ekimanitmeydan.org

Tel: +90 0312 418 12 75