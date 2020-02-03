Competition: Kingston University framework

Up to four architects and four design teams selected for the framework will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects – ranging in value from £50,000 up to £10 million – planned as part of the university’s ambitious £260 million estate renewal initiative.

The search for design teams comes shortly after Grafton Architects completed a landmark new Town House complex for the university and Haworth Tompkins carried out a major upgrade and extension of Kingston School of Art’s 1970s Mill Street Building (pictured). The new framework will run for four years from 2020 to 2024 and may be extended a further 12 months.

According to the brief: ‘The university is intending to appoint a maximum of four architects to a new consultancy framework for managing potential projects from the estate programme.

‘This is a programme of projects across the university’s five campuses that will include a range of requirements from formal teaching spaces, learning spaces, staff offices, breakout/informal study areas, workshops, laboratories, student social spaces, support spaces, performance spaces, and external areas. Projects are expected have construction values ranging from £50,000 up to £10,000,000 but in exceptional circumstances the value of an individual project may exceed this figure.’

Kingston University started out in 1899 as the Kingston Technical Institute and received university status in 1992. It now hosts around 16,000 students and occupies four campuses at Penrhyn Road, Kingston Hill, Knights Park and Roehampton Vale. It also operates five major halls of residence providing 2,400 bed spaces.

The new framework will cover a range of planned upgrades and responsive refurbishment and maintenance projects. It will operate alongside the university’s existing ‘Estates Major Projects Consultancy Framework’ which is due to terminate in December but could be extended by a further year.

The latest framework is divided into eight lots covering architectural design, building service engineering, project management services, cost consultancy, structure and civil engineering, building surveying, design team services, and project management. Fees are expected to range between £1 million and £5 million for each commission and a maximum of four parties will be chosen for each lot.

Applicants must hold £10 million of professional indemnity insurance, £10m of public liability cover and £10 million of employer’s liability insurance. Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on technical score and 30 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 28 February.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Adrian Powici

Kingston University

Penrhyn Road

Kingston-upon-Thames

London

KT1 1LQ

Tel: 020 8417 5118

Email: