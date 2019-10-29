Competition: Kingston Town Centre Vision 2035

The specialist multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £120,000 commission will create a strategic vision to boost commercial, leisure and residential activity within the south-west London town.

The study will explore a range of development options for the town centre over the next 15 years up to 2035 and will create a series of high-level spatial masterplans for six sites: Cattle Market Car Park, Ashdown Road Car Park, Surrey House, Guildhall Civic Complex, Eden Square and Surrey County Hall.

In its brief, the council says: ‘We are seeking consultancy services to work collaboratively with town-centre stakeholders to develop a strategic framework document which will guide comprehensive and high quality economic, social and environmental investment and regeneration in Kingston town centre to 2035.

‘This must address three specific challenges: managing the transition of the retail sector and supporting economic diversification; successfully meeting and accommodating the growth ambitions of strategic partners; and creating a more sustainable environment and user experience.’

Kingston was founded by the Romans at the site of the first crossing point over the Thames upstream of London Bridge. It later became the location for the coronation of several Saxon kings and features a coronation stone outside the Guildhall. Today the area is a major retail centre and receives 18 million visitors every year.

In 2014, Haworth Tompkins completed a £3.3 million waterfront regeneration next to the Grade II*-listed Kingston bridge, with restaurants, shops and a public space. Grafton Architects’ £55 million Town House, a student building for Kingston University, will complete early next year.

The new study will identify a strategic vision for how the town centre can respond to shifts in retail behaviour and diversify its land use to encourage new types of economic activity. It will also look at ways to boost the supply of new homes and office space.

Bids for the commission will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 4pm on 26 November.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Kevin Munnelly

Royal Borough of Kingston-upon-Thames

Guildhall 2

High Street

Kingston upon Thames

KT1 1EU

Tel: +44 7892765026

Email: kevin.munnelly@kingston.gov.uk