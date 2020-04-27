Competition: Kettering gallery, library and museum

Kettering Borough Council is seeking a design team for an overhaul of the town’s Alfred East Art Gallery, library and Manor House Museum

The team selected for the estimated £20,000-to-£25,000 contract will draw up plans to RIBA Stage 3 for a refurbishment and reconfiguration of the three popular cultural amenities, which are all co-located in the centre of the historic Northamptonshire town.

The project will create a more visible entrance to the Grade II-listed complex, while also transforming the internal layout to improve visitor flow and allow the hosting of temporary exhibitions, classes and events. A feasibility study for the scheme has already been completed.

According to the brief: ‘Kettering benefits from having a cluster of heritage assets located within the town centre’s Cultural Quarter – the Alfred East Art Gallery, Library and Manor House Museum (GLaM).

‘A feasibility study conducted in 2019 identified options to significantly improve and transform the physical assets within GLaM. For us to be able to access funding opportunities, when they become available, we are commissioning a further piece of work to progress the project, whereby at the end of RIBA Stage 3 (developed design) we have sufficient detail to enable a full planning application to be submitted by January 2021.’

Kettering is a historic settlement located about 113km north of London. The town grew rapidly as a centre of footwear manufacturing during the 19th century and is now a popular commuter town with about 93,475 inhabitants.

Kettering’s library is co-located with the Manor House Museum and Alfred East Art Gallery, which was created to hold a private collection of paintings donated to the borough in 1910 and now hosts 19th and 20th-century works by British artists.

Bids for the latest project will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12 May.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Collette Lilley

Kettering Borough Council

Bowling Green Road

KETTERING

NN157QX

Tel: 01536 410 333

Email: