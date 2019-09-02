Competition: Kensington and Chelsea framework

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) has launched a framework to deliver its £267 million housing programme

Teams selected will work with the central London council to deliver a range of refurbishment and repair projects across the 9,467 residential units it manages. The new framework comes two years after the Grenfell Tower fire in the north of the borough which is the subject of an ongoing inquiry.

The framework is divided into 12 lots covering architecture, principal design, contract administration, project management, mechanical and electrical engineering, building surveying, district heating consultants, clerks of works, cost consultants, structural surveyors, and two sets of multidisciplinary consultants for the north and south of the borough respectively.

In its brief, the council says it is ‘seeking a range of consultants to support the housing capital investment programme. The consultants may be based within their own offices, within RBKC’s offices or on working sites dependent on the nature and demands of the work. The tender is divided into lots, each lot defining the scope of work and/or location that the consultant is to operate in.

‘RBKC’s requirements of an architect may include the design of new buildings or extensions or alterations to existing housing structures, and advice on the restoration and conservation of old properties. There may be work on individual buildings or on large redevelopment schemes, and the responsibility could extend to the design of the surrounding landscape and spaces. Working closely with clients and residents, projected designs will match requirements and be both functional and safe.’

RBKC is the smallest borough in London and the third most densely populated. It has some of the most expensive residential property on the country and a major shortage of affordable homes. In February, the council approved a £267 million programme of residential upgrades.

The seven-year programme will address maintenance backlogs across the residential portfolio and aims to restore all council-owned properties to an ‘acceptable standard’.

The latest framework will run for four years and will follow on from projects already underway to upgrade four high-rise towers in the borough. Anticipated works include repointing, render repairs, redecorations, and mechanical and electrical replacements.

The deadline for applications is midday, 23 September.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Televiv Harry

Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea

Horton Street

London

W8 7NX

Email: televiv.harry@rbkc.gov.uk