Competition: Kasbah creative hub, Grimsby

North East Lincolnshire Council is recruiting a design team for a new Creative Industries Workspace in the historic Kasbah area of the Port of Grimsby

The team selected for the estimated £70,000 contract will carry out RIBA Stages 0-to-3 for a new creative hub in a series of abandoned structures on the historic waterfront which was once the centre of Grimsby’s thriving fishing industry.

The project aims to provide new specialist facilities for emerging arts businesses in the region and will transform a series of six neighbouring former factory buildings into a new studios, workspaces, a gallery, a community space and a production facility.

According to the brief: ‘North East Lincolnshire Council is seeking to appoint a suitably experienced team of consultants to undertake design development work in support of a transformational regeneration project in the historic “Kasbah” area of the Port of Grimsby.

‘The project, to deliver a Creative Industries Workspace, forms one strand of “Open for Culture”, one of five projects across England to receive funding and support via Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund. The Workspace will also be integrated with the wider regeneration programme for Grimsby town centre and the waterfront, which forms an integral part of the Town Deal.’

Located on the south bank of the Humber Estuary and around 26km south east of Hull, Grimsby is a major centre of food production which suffered significant post-industrial decline following the scaling down of its fishing industry in the late twentieth century.

The Kasbah area was created on a peninsula between the Royal Dock and Fish Dock no 2 in the 1870s and featured a dense network of factories and smoke houses in its heyday. Today many of the buildings in the area – which is dominated by the James William Wild-designed Grimsby Dock Tower – have been demolished and only a few derelict structures survive.

The latest project will create a new specialist facility for local artists and makers who suffer from a lack of suitable studio space in the local area. It will restore several disused structures in the Kasbah district which has a 70 per cent vacancy rate.

Applicants must hold public liability insurance of at least £5 million, employers’ liability insurance worth £10 million, and professional indemnity insurance of at least £2 million.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 15 January.



