Competition: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

The competition will select a team to upgrade and restore the landmark 1994 complex which was designed by PS Chen and Partners and Yu I Lu Architects as the first major cultural institution within the southern half of Taiwan.

The Transformation & Rebirth project will repair the exterior of the two-storey building which has suffered from water ingress through a large skylight and glass pyramid structure. International teams must collaborate with a Taiwanese architect to participate.

In its brief, the museum says it ‘looks forward to creative proposals from outstanding domestic or foreign architectural teams, based on a “coronation” concept to strengthen the function of museum’s roof, solve the substantive issue of roof leakage, and endow it with a new image with aesthetic quality through “retrofit” or “facelift” solutions.

‘KMFA serves not only the core of ’s cultural tourism but also as a cultural landmark of the city. It is expected that architecture professionals at home and abroad can take inspiration from the natural features of our local landscapes, our attitude towards life, and our industrial processing technology as well as other characteristics of Kaohsiung City, to echo the essence of local cultures, art and humanities and nature, reflecting the spirit of friendly interaction and sustainable harmony together.’

The museum is located in a 40ha ‘eco-park’ within the Neiweipi Cultural Park in Kaohsiung – Taiwan’s third most populous city. The partially subterranean 33,000m2 building features four floors of galleries and exhibition spaces.

The exterior of the structure is in a poor state and, due to a leaking roof, the building has also suffered from significant water ingress damage. The competition invites architects to draw up concepts that will resolve these issues.

The deadline for applications is 5pm local time (GMT+8) on 20 May.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

No. 80

Meishuguan Road

Gushan District

Kaohsiung City 804

Taiwan