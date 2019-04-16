Competition: Kale Hill, Skopje

An open international contest has been launched to rethink the historic Kale Hill park in Skopje, Macedonia

The free-to-enter single-stage competition seeks preliminary proposals that are ‘bold and innovative but at the same time simple and feasible’ to regenerate the underused city centre green space which currently hosts a ruined fortress and a contemporary art museum.

The ‘ROCK’ project aims to sensitively transform Kale Hill into a new cultural, educational and recreational hub featuring panoramic views over the city centre. Key planned interventions include the delivery of two or three new temporary pavilions featuring displays curated by the museum.

According to the brief: ‘Two important cultural monuments dominate the Kale Hill: The mediaeval fortress – Kale and the Museum of Contemporary Art. The exceptional historic and contemporary significance of these two imposing structures for the City of Skopje have been largely diminished due to many years of neglect of the broader location of the Kale Hill.

‘The design task of the competition is quite challenging: development of preliminary urban and architectural development design whose basic purpose is to encourage transformation of the space in an urban area with new program, spatial and landscape qualities. The participants in the competition are required to recognize and present the values and potentials of the location, as well as to identify the opportunities and ways in which it could attract new users, new “residents”.’

Skopje is the capital and largest city of Macedonia. Located in the centre of the historic settlement overlooking the River Vardar – Kale Hill is home to the iconic structure of the city’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

The contest – open to both architects and students – focusses on the rocky hill itself and the immediate context of the museum but concepts should also consider delivering improved connections to surrounding areas.

Submissions should consider the potential for incorporating a range of new cultural, education and recreational facilities on the site. Proposals for two or three temporary museum pavilions will also be required as part of any application.

Judges include Zoran Petrovski from the Museum of Contemporary Art; Vlatko P Korobar from the Skopje Faculty of Architecture; and Snezhana Gerasimova Mateska of Macedonia’s Institute for Protection of Cultural Heritage.

The overall winner will receive a prize worth 150,000 MKD (€2,400) from the City of Skopje. A second prize of 100,000 (€1,600) and third prize of 50,000 MKD (€800) will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 3pm local time on 15 May.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: kkt2_konkurs@msu.mk