Competition: Jorejick house, Tanzania

The competition – organised by Archstorming – invites students and professionals to design a new homestead for the 15-strong Jorejick family who tend to their cattle herd on a remote 4,600m2 plot without electricity or fresh drinking water.

The winning concept will be constructed and is intended to serve as a prototype for similar projects in Tanzania and neighbouring countries. Proposals should include six new bedrooms along with indoor and outdoor kitchens, separate showers and latrines, a rainwater collection system, an outdoor porch space, a chicken coop and a grazing space for cattle.

According to the brief: ‘Two in three households in Tanzania live in dwelling with earth, sand or dung flooring. Archstorming is looking for a housing design to be implemented not only in Tanzania, but also in other African countries where housing is an increasing problem.

‘In order to do so, the current competition will explore efficient and economic ways to build houses in Africa. The Jorejick family, located near Karatu, Tanzania, will be the firsts we will help. With your participation, we will provide them with a design for their new home.’

Tanzania is a largely rural East African country of around 56 million inhabitants with a coastline bordering the Indian Ocean. Around 70 per cent of Tanzanians live in informal slum settlements and an overall shortage of housing means the country requires around 200,000 new homes to be built every year to keep up with demand.

The latest competition focuses on upgrading a family farm in the village of Getamock in northern Tanzania. The contest was created in response to a call out by the eldest son of the family, Paulo who is 33 and lives in Spain, and wanted to help his family by improving their living conditions.

Trees on the site must be preserved as they provide valuable shade to residents and consideration must be given to the family who will remain on site throughout the delivery of the project. Consideration must also be given to neighbours who will require access at times when passing through the plot.

The overall winner, to be announced on 8 July, will receive a €6,000 prize and see their scheme constructed. A second place prize of €2,000, third prize of €1,000, two special honourable mentions worth €500 each, and ten further honourable mentions will also be awarded.

The deadline for submissions is 23:59 local time (GMT-7) on 17 June.

