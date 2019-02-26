Competition: John Taylor Bellfoundry, Loughborough

The Loughborough Bellfoundry Trust (LBT) is recruiting a design team for a major overhaul of its Grade II*-listed headquarters
The architect-led team chosen for the estimated £673,900 contract will restore the historic Freehold Street complex which is home to the world’s oldest working bell foundry, dating back to 1839, and a museum.
The project will conserve and upgrade the Victorian factory, which is known as John Taylor & Co and traces its founding origins as far back as the 14th century.
In its brief, the trust says that in 2018 it ‘received a round one pass from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (HF) for a project to restore the John Taylor Bellfoundry. The project is now in its development phase where proposals will be advanced before a round two application is submitted to the HF in June 2020.
‘As part of this, the trust is seeking to procure a comprehensive architect-led design team to provide design services in relation to the restoration of the John Taylor Bellfoundry. The design team must include a RIBA (SCA) or AABC or equivalent accredited architect in a leading role. It would also be preferable for sub-consultants to be members of professionally recognised conservation accreditation schemes.’
John Taylor & Co is thought to be the world’s largest working bell foundry and the most significant still operating in Britain. Bells manufactured at the plant include the largest bell cast in Britain: Great Paul at St Paul’s Cathedral London.
Currently, the complex is only open to pre-booked tours. The latest project will restore the decaying buildings and create new improved visitor facilities.
The deadline for applications is 1pm, 3 April.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
The Loughborough Bellfoundry Trust
The Bellfoundry
Freehold Street
Loughborough
LE11 1AR
