Competition: Jeonju Station, South Korea

An international contest has been announced for a KRW 34,000 million overhaul of Jeonju Station in South Korea

The winning team will create a new 3,300m² station connected to the existing traditionally-styled station on the outskirts of Korea’s sixteenth largest city.

The project – backed by the Korean Rail Network Authority – aims to expand facilities at the interchange which has seen growing passenger numbers in recent years. A new 385-capacity car park and commercial amenities will also be delivered.

According to the brief: The intended outcome of this competition is to build a new Jeonju Station building, while conserving its major existing buildings.

‘The new building must represent a future direction and vision for contemporary architecture, attentive to the environmental contexts of the city and traditional Korean culture.’

Located within the agricultural Wanju County, Jeonju is a historic city of around 650,000 inhabitants which was not rapidly industrialised during the twentieth century. Today the settlement is a popular tourist attraction.

The latest competition seeks proposals to expand Jeonju Station which occupies a 68,877m² site on the eastern fringe of the city. Proposals must preserve the appearance of the existing station and also retain the size and location of its platforms and underground pedestrian tunnel.

Judges include Hani Rashid of Asymptote Architecture, Yonsei University professor Moon-Gyu Choi, Chanjoong Kim of The System Lab, and Peter Ferretto – associate professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The overall winner, to be announced 26 September, will receive a KRW 2,093 million design contract. A second prize of KRW 40,000,000, third prize of KRW 20,000,000, and two honourable mentions worth KRW 15,000,000 each will also be awarded.

The registration deadline is 5pm local time on 28 June and submissions must be completed by 5pm local time on 10 September.





How to apply

