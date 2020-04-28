Competition: ISO[NATION]

An international contest is inviting designers to rethink home working spaces following the Covid-19 pandemic, with all proceeds donated to the World Health Organization (WHO)

Arranged by mOOO, the call for concepts seeks proposals for new living and working spaces that respond to the challenges faced during social distancing and quarantine. About a third of all people globally are currently facing restrictions on their mobility to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, with many workplaces closed, forcing staff to work from home if they can.

Proposals may occupy any site and be of any scale but should demonstrate a new approach to enhancing the experience of working from home in a household of between one and four people. Applicants must pay a minimum €5 to participate. All proceeds, apart from a 5 per cent administration fee, will be donated to the WHO’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

According to the brief: ‘During this outbreak of Covid-19, most people across the world have been working from home. While a lot of health workers putting themselves on the line to save those who are suffering, as a community of architects we can contribute more to society.

‘It is only natural for our creative minds to wonder how we could transform our living spaces into a better home-office during this period. In this competition, we want your creative output in designing your own home-office. We encourage you to think creatively about work-life habit changes after the worldwide isolation or quarantine.’

Huge numbers of people across the world are currently working from home as part of measures to reduce the transmission of Covid-19. Many employees and employers are embracing full-time home-working for the first time, prompting a new awareness of its benefits and challenges – including child care and healthy exercise.

mOOOarch is an online platform set up by Part 2 architectural designer Ben Tseng. It is currently hosting a separate ideas contest to rethink the privately owned and managed courtyard within Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard in London. Submissions to the latest contest should include one isometric drawing and 300 words of concept description.

The winners will receive certificates. The registration deadline is 22 May and submissions must be completed by 24 May.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: admin@moooarch.com