Competition: Islington Mill Arts Club

Islington Mill Arts Club is recruiting a design team for an ambitious £4.6 million overhaul of its Grade II-listed headquarters in Salford

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £470,000 contract will carry out RIBA Stages 4 to 7 of the project to reconfigure and refurbish the cultural hub (pictured), which is home to 100 creative enterprises and supports other artists throughout the wider city.

The project – dubbed The Other City and planned to complete in 2022 – will upgrade the organisation’s headquarters inside Islington Mill and the neighbouring New Islington Mill. Livepool-based Architectural Emporium has completed the scheme’s early stages. Backers of the redevelopment include the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Arts Council and Salford City Council.

According to the brief: ‘Islington Mill currently supports and hosts a cluster of some 100 permanent creative ventures, with a further 75 to 100 ventures supported via established networks across Greater Manchester. Islington Mill Arts Club has secured a 25-year lease from the current owner of Islington Mill to continue and add value to the creative sector in Salford and Greater Manchester.

‘Islington Mill Arts Club CIC is now seeking to appoint a multidisciplinary consultancy team to progress the design and contract administration services for two Grade II-listed buildings, Islington Mill and New Islington Mill, Salford. The project involves making repairs and alternation to create additional managed workspace units for creative small to medium-sized enterprises alongside maker and event space as part of a wider programme of investment for the creative sector known as “The Other City”.’

Islington Mill on James Street was built by Leeds architect David Bellhouse in 1823 as a cotton spinning complex. Industrial activity declined during the late twentieth century and the disused campus was purchased by Bill Campbell in the late 1990s before being transformed into an experimental mixed-use arts complex.

The former mill is located around 2km from the multi-billion pound MediaCity development at Salford Quays. Studio Egret West, Studio Partington and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher won planning for a £365 million regeneration nearby in March.

The latest project, drawn up by Architectural Emporium in the earlier stages, will resolve vertical access issues and create a new fifth floor events area surrounded by artist residency spaces. An existing courtyard garden will also be enhanced while a rooftop water tank will be transformed into ‘beacon’ artwork.

Bidders must have an annual turnover of at least £940,000 and hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance and £5 million of professional liability insurance.

Applications will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality, 10 per cent on social value, and 40 per cent on price. The winning consultant will also be required to support the city’s ambition to be carbon-neutral by 2038.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 29 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Islington Mill Arts Club

Flat 2 James street

Islington Mill

Manchester

M3 5HW

Email:

Tel: +44 1616866245