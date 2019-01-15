Competition: International Centre for Inclusive Cricket

The University of Worcester is looking for an architect to design a major cricket centre on its Severn Campus

The winning team will draw up plans for a highly sustainable indoor training base for cricket and disability cricket on a disused city centre site next to the new Roberts Limbrick-designed University of Worcester Arena.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, will provide a range of state-of-the-art facilities for players of all abilities, including eight indoor practice nets, a 50m x 42m sports hall, changing areas and teaching spaces. A connection to the neighbouring arena will also be required.

In its brief, the university says it wants to ‘expand the work it carries out in disability sports and is seeking to create the International Centre for Inclusive Cricket.

‘This centre will provide opportunities for players of all abilities, will look to expand the number of females participating in the game and look to become the home of disability cricket in the UK (blind cricket, deaf cricket, learning disability cricket and, physical disability cricket). The key aspect of this appointment is for the appointed architect to work imaginatively and efficiently to meet the university’s requirements.’

Worcester is on the banks of the River Severn around 50km south-west of Birmingham, and is home to around 100,000 people. Its skyline is dominated by the 12th-century cathedral and the spire of the otherwise-demolished St Andrew’s Church.

During the medieval era the settlement was a major hub for cloth manufacturing and by the 18th century it was England’s preeminent centre for glove-making. The city centre was comprehensively redeveloped during the 1950s and 1960s.

The university first opened in 1946 on a former RAF base. It currently has 10,095 students and 700 staff across two main campuses and has completed a range of new buildings over recent years.

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios completed a competition-winning £40 million library and history centre, The Hive, for the university in 2012. Ashley Davies Architects also created a new ‘Art House’ for the university inside Grade II-listed disused furniture showroom last year.

A new masterplan for the Severn Campus and a 5ha student accommodation complex for the university are also being delivered by Nicholas Hare Architects. The latest project will expand the Severn Campus and build on the university’s recent track record for sustainable and inclusive design.

The winning team will develop the scheme up to RIBA Stage 3 and will thereafter be retained by the university once a contractor is appointed through its framework. Bids for the design contract will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is midday, 25 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Joe Stock

University of Worcester

Henwick Grove

Worcester

WR2 6AJ

Tel: 01905542647

Email: j.stock@worc.ac.uk