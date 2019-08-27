Competition: Innovation Park Medway, Plot N1.2

Medway Council is seeking a design team for landmark new building on its 22-hectare employment zone at Rochester Airport in north Kent

The architect-led multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £400,000 contract will design and deliver a flagship six-storey complex intended to set the tone for high-quality development across the remaining Innovation Park Medway site.

The project is part of a masterplan by LDA Design for the new 101,000m² business district on the grounds of the historic airport (pictured) which is due to see one of its two runways decommissioned and the other upgraded. The firm won an earlier contest for the job last year.

According to the brief: ‘Medway Council is seeking to appoint a suitably qualified and experienced consultancy team to act for it in the architectural, interior and landscape design, together with detailed costing, assessment of technical/cost viability for a traditionally procured flagship six-storey building on the Innovation Park Medway development.

‘The client requires a “smart” high-tech, flexible building that will be a prime example of the quality aspirations for the remainder of the site. The building must link closely to the public realm in the runway park and outside space must be carefully considered in conjunction with the building design.

Rochester Airport opened in 1933 as a base for civil aviation but was bombed heavily during the Second World War. The airport hosted commercial passenger flights in the 1950s and 1960s but was later leased to General Electrics which used some of the site for light industry.

Since 1999 the airport has been run by a group of aviation enthusiasts and local businesses which operate the airfield along with a café and museum. The latest project aims to transform parts of the airport freed up by the closure of one of the runways into a new business hub.

The Innovation Park Medway project aims to deliver a ‘flagship economic hub’ for the area, delivering significant investment and employment opportunities for local communities. In 2018, LDA Design was chosen to draw up a masterplan to RIBA Stage 3 featuring connections to the wider area and a public realm intended to promote innovation.

Once complete, the development will feature a 101,000m² mix of B1 and B2 commercial premises dedicated to ‘high-value technology, engineering, manufacturing and knowledge intensive industries.’

The latest 3,000m² project, planned to complete in 2022, will deliver a new functional and flexible block featuring five levels of offices alongside a ground floor social hub with a conference space, café, kitchen and external area. It will be constructed on Plot N1.2 within the site’s masterplan.

Bids for the design contract will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 15 November.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Nigel Ford

Medway Council

Gun Wharf

Dock Road

Chatham

ME4 4TR

Tel: +44 1634332088

Email: nigel.ford@medway.gov.uk