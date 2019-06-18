Competition: Imperial War Museum framework

Teams selected for the maximum four-year agreement with have the opportunity to work on a range of project with the organisation which operates IWM London, the Churchill War Rooms, IWM Duxford, HMS Belfast, and IWN North.

The framework is divided into five lots with the first seeking multi-service consultants capable of delivering architecture, project management, properties and facilities management, quantity surveying, building surveying, MEP engineering, structural engineering, asset management, principle design; asbestos surveying, fire strategy, and procurement consultancy.

According to the brief: ‘Whilst the on-site main hard services company attending to the planned, preventive and reactive maintenance of the estate, IWM also engage various professional consultancy disciplines to inform and support both the technical delivery and strategic design and planning of facilities management and projects.

‘IWM is implementing a long-term estate strategy and the establishment of a Principal Support Provider (PSP) framework is a key feature of improving estate management. The PSP framework seeks to establish commercial arrangements between IWM and suitably qualified consultants under which IWM may engage a range of specified consulting services. consultants should note that successful appointment to the PSP Framework does not guarantee that the consultant will be engaged on a minimum, or any, amount of work.’

Founded in 1917, IWM focusses on conflicts around the world which have involved British or Commonwealth forces. The museum operates five key sites including the subterranean Churchill War Rooms, the 1938 cruiser HMS Belfast and the Studio Libeskind-designed Imperial War Museum North.

Foster + Partners completed a £40 million overhaul of the Imperial War Museum’s central London home in 2014. The scheme, which was the first part of a larger regeneration masterplan, revamped the main exhibition spaces, café and shop inside the Grade II-listed building.

Architype also completed a new 1,240m² storage complex at IWM’s Duxford Aerodrome site in Cambridgeshire this year. The latest framework will cover a variety of projects across IWM’s estate.

Additional lots cover marine consulting engineering services in relation to HMS Belfast, airfield engineering for IWM Duxford, transport consultancy for the London museum, and landscaping consultancy.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 17 July.

