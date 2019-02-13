Competition: Humber Quays West and Hull Arena

The RIBA has launched an international design ideas contest for a landmark flood-resilient development in Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

The Living with Water competition invites architect-led to submit ‘unique and distinctive’ anonymous concepts for the neighbouring 1.7-hectare Humber Quay West and 1.5-hectare Hull Arena sites which have been earmarked for a large-scale residential-led redevelopment.

The two-phase call for concepts – organised by RIBA on behalf of Hull City Council – comes twelve years after major summer storms across the UK saw up to 7,800 houses and 1,300 businesses in the coastal city flooded. Five shortlisted teams will receive £4,000 + VAT each to further develop their proposals in the contest’s second round during which anonymity will be lifted.

Hull City Council’s portfolio holder for economic investment and regeneration Daren Hale said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for local, national and international design teams to develop a brief that complements the extensive work and investment that has taken place so far to make Hull a flood resilient city.

‘Preparation is critical for our city, and the team working across the Living with Water partnership have brought together a wealth of expertise to the forefront of climate change discussions that will not only help to shape our plans for future developments, but also impact the city’s position in terms of a becoming a resilient economic driver for the region. In order to achieve this, investment in planning and architecture is key, and can make all the difference.’

Located on a flood plain where the River Hull meets the Humber Estuary – Hull has served as a market town, trading hub, military port, industrial centre, and major international fishing base throughout its history.

Today the settlement is home to a growing population of around 250,000 people but around 90 per cent of its built-up areas sit below the high-tide line, increasing the risk of significant flooding.

Last summer Purcell won a contest for a £27.4 million project to redevelop some of Hull’s historic nautical attractions, including the city’s Grade II*-listed Maritime Museum.

The latest contest invites participants to draw up flood-resilient concepts for two major regeneration sites located within the city’s former docklands. Initial ubmissions for the disused quay and 1980s ice rink should include a maximum of two landscape sheets along with a declaration, statement, and promotional image.

The judging panel will be chaired by RIBA advisor Claire Hodder of Hodder Associates and will include Hull City Council urban designer Rob Beardsworth and a representative from the Spencer Group. An overall winner is due to be announced at the end of May.

The deadline for applications to the Living with Water competition is 2pm on 27 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

RIBA Competitions

No 1 Aire Street

Leeds

LS1 4PR

Tel: 0113 203 1490

Email: