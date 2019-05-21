Competition: Housing to 2040 Exhibition, Scotland

Architecture & Design Scotland (A&DS) is looking for a design team to create a travelling exhibition exploring the future of housing

The cross-disciplinary team selected for the estimated £90,000 commission will create a ‘informative, inspiring and thought-provoking’ exhibition focussing on how housing in Scotland could be transformed up to 2040.

The project is part of the Scottish government’s promise to adopt a ‘whole system approach’ to the delivery of new homes and renewal of existing buildings over the next two decades. It also follows a pledge to invest £3 billion in delivering 50,000 affordable homes by 2021.

According to the brief: ‘The tender seeks proposals from suitably qualified parties to develop the concept, design and to deliver the mobile exhibition with a programme of locations, events and activities around Scotland. The team may be connected with architecture as a creative discipline and must have experience in the field of housing and place making.

‘The team must cover all the necessary skills required to deliver the proposal, with a named lead curator who will act as the team leader, who is the lead contact and manages the team. The other team members may include architects, artists, graphic designers, photographers, digital experts, researchers, writers, or other professionals with relevant interests / expertise.’

In recent decades Scotland has suffered from a increasing shortage of affordable homes along with historic underinvestment in its existing building stock. The Scottish government has pledged to ensure a ‘warm, safe, affordable and accessible’ for everyone in Scotland over the next 20 years.

The Housing to 2040 Exhibition will focuss on the form and delivery of new affordable homes and will travel through urban and rural areas across the country from October this year.

Bids to curate the show will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 4 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Architecture & Design Scotland

9 Bakehouse Close

146 Canongate

Edinburgh

EH8 8DD

Tel: +44 1315566699

E-mail: info@ads.org.uk